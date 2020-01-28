CW, Tastemade, AccuWeather, M’soft Join Xandr Community

AT&T’s advertising unit, Xandr, said that the CW, Tastemade, AccuWeather and Microsoft have joined its Community marketplace.

The CW is a joint venture between AT&T and ViacomCBS.

“Community creates a relevant advertising experience for consumers, and a welcoming environment for marketers and publishers,” said Brian Lesser, CEO of Xandr. “We’re excited to add incredible marquee partners to our curated marketplace powered by unique insights and technology from Xandr, as we continue to increase scale and access to premium video content.”

Community gives advertisers access to unique audiences at scale in brand-safe premium video content.

“Our linear streaming network grew dramatically in 2019, and we expect even bigger gains in 2020,” said Larry Fitzgibbon, co-founder & CEO of Tastemade. “We are very excited to join Community and bring our premium lifestyle programming to Xandr’s advertisers to help them reach the elusive 18-34 audience through connected TV inventory.”

Community also takes advantage of data and insights from AT&T’s 170 million direct-to-consumer relationships.

“AccuWeather reaches more than 1.5 billion people globally through our multi-platform media properties, and we partner with companies that have a similar global footprint and the expertise to help reach advertisers and brands everywhere in the world,” said Eric Danetz, chief business officer of AccuWeather. “Xandr understands the significant impact of weather on consumer behavior and is an ideal partner to help advertisers, agencies and brands connect with AccuWeather for powerful and efficient marketing campaigns.”