CWA: ISPs Should Lift All Data Caps

The Communications Workers of America and consumer groups are calling on all ISPs--wired and wireless--to lift data caps, waive usage overage charges, and discontinue throttling the capacity of some customers who exceed data threshholds.

ISPS have committed to opening Wi-Fi hotspots for free and some are waiving overage charges and holding off discontinuing service for nonpayment . But the unions are looking for more.

In addition to data caps, they want the FCC:

"To remove barriers to immediate access to service plans, including any waiting period to enroll (e.g., 90-day period without a broadband subscription) and the disqualification of those with past or current arrearages with the company; and

"Share with the FCC data collected on the number of customers served, by what packages, and where expanded services were provided during the emergency, especially data on the impacts of raised data limits on service quality and network management or any challenges raised by waiving waiting periods."

This information can help the FCC manage connectivity challenges associated with the pandemic, including identification of critical-need communities and network weaknesses, and help the government prepare for future crises."

They also want that info shared with the public, with privacy safeguards.