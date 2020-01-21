CWA's Largest Local Endorses Sanders

The Communications Workers of America's largest local has endorsed Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination for President.

The University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE)-CWA 9119, representing 17,000 employees across the University of California system held member vote and Sanders got 66%.

The union cited Sanders as the candidate for the working class and organized labor as pointed to his decision not to cross a picekt line for the December debate in Los Angeles and to speak to a UPTE-CWA 9119 strike action last year.

I’m honored to receive UPTE-CWA 9119’s support today,” said Sanders in a statement.