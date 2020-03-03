DAZN Looks to Move Into 200 Countries

Canelo Alvarez fighting on DAZN

DAZN is looking to expand its presence in 2020 by becoming available in more than 200 countries and territories. Cinco de Mayo will be the first global event on DAZN, kicking off a fight with professional boxer Canelo Alvarez on Saturday, May 2.

DAZN is currently available in nine countries including Austria, Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and the U.S.

Alvarez and Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin will be featured year-round in original programming offered on the new service such as 40 Days, The Making Of and One Night.

"Beginning this spring, most of the world will have access to DAZN and its unmatched schedule of boxing events," said DAZN Group executive chairman John Skipper. "Our roster of championship fighters represents some of the world's most popular athletes and we'll be working with them to stage spectacular international events for years to come."