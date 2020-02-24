Dems Debate Does Record Number

The Democratic presidential debate Feb. 19 on NBC was the most watched Democratic debate ever, said NBC. Featuring candidate Michael Bloomberg, the debate averaged 19.7 million viewers on NBC and MSNBC from 9 to 11 p.m. ET, with 5.3 million viewers 25-54 and 4.3 million in 18-49.

The previous high mark for Democratic debate was the 18 million that watched the first Democrat clash on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo in June.

This week’s debate attracted 13.5 million live-stream viewers, according to NBC, and nearly 22 million video views across all platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, Facebook and YouTube. The digital streams translate to an average audience of 417,000 viewers, according to the network.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, NBC News political director Chuck Todd, NBC News chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc and Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent moderated.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) took part in the debate. Bloomberg took some lumps in his first presidential debate.