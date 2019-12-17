Discovery Buys Golf Channel Latin America

Discovery Inc. said it has purchased Latin American Golf, which operates 24-hour pay TV network Golf Channel Latin America, from Simple Networks LLC and Fornaluz Productions, for an undisclosed sum.

Golf Channel Latin America reaches more than 10 million homes in 17 regions in Latin America, offering extensive coverage of the game and instructional and entertainment programming. The deal builds on Discovery’s extensive golf coverage, which includes GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR, Golf Digest and an exclusive global content partnership with Tiger Woods.

Launched in 2006, Golf Channel Latin America offers coverage of more than 36 exclusive live events. The network is currently available through pay-tv operators in 17 countries, and provides extensive reporting, analysis and coverage of the game across its digital platforms.

“As Discovery continues to grow its offering and engagement with golf fans around the world, we are excited to be expanding our offering in Latin America to supercharge our golf ambitions across the region,” Discovery Golf president and general manager Alex Kaplan in a press release.

“Combining the forces of leading golf destinations such as Golf Channel Latin America, GolfTV and Golf Digest, in addition to Discovery’s extensive brand portfolio and reach, will create an engine for golf content that offers significant opportunities to build scale across every platform,” he added.