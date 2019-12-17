Dish Debuts AirTV 2 OTA-Over-WiFi Device

Dish Network has rolled out the AirTV 2, the second generation of its device for distributing over-the-air broadcast TV reception over home WiFi.

Retailing for $99.99, the device connects to an over-the-air antenna, broadcasting the signal over the WiFi network and making it accessible to connected TVs and mobile devices.

The new iteration features a more vertically oriented stand-mounted, upright configuration—kind of like your home router—vs. the old boxy format of the original device, which was released in 2017.

Beyond a slightly cheaper price—the original retailed for $119.99—Dish says the AirTV 2 is equipped with an 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band WiFi for improved in-home coverage.

The device negates the need to attach an OTA antenna to every TV in the house. It also allows users to place their antenna in the most desirable location.

Users connect to the device via the Sling TV app, which can be used to access OTA channels delivered by AirTV 2, whether they have a Sling TV subscription or not.

Dish is packaging the AirTV 2 with an OTA for an additional $49, and also offering three months free of Sling TV virtual MVPD service.

For an additional $99, you can get the antenna, three months free of Sling TV, an the confusingly branded AirTV Mini, which is an OTT streaming dongle.

An additional $149 ads an additional AirTV Mini to the bundle.

"AirTV 2 takes a great idea and wraps it in an even better package, making it easy for cord-cutters to integrate their local channels with an OTT subscription," said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV, in a statement. "The robust WiFi connection means customers can place the AirTV 2 anywhere in the home to get the best possible OTA signal without dealing with the wiring or placing the antenna near the TV.”