Dish Network said it will offer new commercial customers like hotels, hospitals, senior living communities, student housing, apartments and others two free months of bulk TV service as states begin to lift restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer is available now through Dec. 31. More information is available here.

“As the nation begins taking steps to restart the economy, many businesses are facing important financial decisions to help get their feet back on the ground," said Dish senior vice president of sales Amir Ahmed in a press release. "Access to breaking news and entertainment is as important as ever, and we're proud to reduce the economic barriers businesses may face in order to provide their guests, residents and patients with the best entertainment experience out there."

Eligible businesses will receive two free months of bulk programming, including America’s Top 120 package or above, add-on packages and leasing fees for Dish’s own head-end video distribution platform for commercial applications, Smartbox. A minimum commitment is required.