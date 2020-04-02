Disney Plus Accounts for 18% of Internet Video Traffic in Some European Countries

Disney Plus is responsible for 18% of all internet video traffic coming over peering connections in some European countries, according to new data released today by Nokia Deepfield.

The broadband analytics firm’s data bite is among a steady stream of snapshots indicating that Disney Plus, which enjoyed an extraordinary November 12 launch in North America, is also doing well in Western Europe. The SVOD service launched last week in UK, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Switzerland

Also read: Disney Plus Downloaded 5M Times in 1st Day of Euro Rollout

Parrot Analytics, a company that measures viewer interests in movies and TV shows with a proprietary metric it calls “demand expressions,” said this week that Disney Plus’ first signature original series, The Mandalorian, ranked No. 1 using the demand expressions measuring stick in all seven European countries.

Visit Next TV to read more stories like this one.

Parrot Analytics said that in Germany, demand for The Mandalorian is more than 43 times higher than it is for the average TV series.

Meanwhile, App Annie—which reported last week that 5 million Disney Plus app downloads were conducted in Europe on launch day—said the Disney Plus iOS app continues to rank No. 1 in downloads across its seven-nation Europ deployment.

Disney Plus is set to launch in France and India next week.