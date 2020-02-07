Disney Plus: How It Went From Zero to 28.6 Million in Less Than Three Months

The Walt Disney Company announced this week that its three-month-old streaming service, Disney Plus, matched the most lofty of growth forecasts after just one quarter in the digital marketplace, amassing 28.6 million subscribers.

Labeled already an “enormous success” by Disney CEO Bob Iger during Disney’s fourth-quarter earnings call, the North American launch of Disney Plus—which will soon be followed by a European invasion—in some sense represents a years-long culmination.

The Disney Plus slate is the result of a well-executed acquisition strategy that began in 2004 with the purchase of the Muppets, then Pixar in 2006, before picking up more speed with the addition of Lucasfilm, National Geographic Marvel and Fox. And now it all comes to fruition with the advent of Disney Plus. Iger has credited Disney Plus’s strong debut to the parent company’s big investments in IP. “We feel that validates that collection of brands and a blend of product,” he said.

