Disney Plus Renews 'Diary of a Future President'

Streaming service Disney Plus has renewed its scripted series Diary of a Future President has been renewed for a second season, the streaming service said.

The series, executive produced by Gina Rodriguez, follows the adventures of a young teen navigating the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States, said officials from the service.

“Optimistic, heartfelt stories that inspire are fundamental to our content and creator Ilana Peña’s series delivers on these attributes in spades,” says Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney Plus in a statement. “Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the Cañero-Reed family and we are thrilled to bring Elena’s often hilarious and always meaningful journey through adolescence back for another season. It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez to champion specific, diverse points-of-view and we look forward to seeing even more of President Cañero-Reed in this next chapter.”