Disney Ups Hulu Marketing Chief Campbell to President

The move follows the departure of Hulu CEO Randy Freer

The Walt Disney Co. has named veteran Hulu marketing executive Kelly Campbell as president of the streaming service.

Campbell, who had been chief marketing officer, will report to Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International unit.

The move follows the departure of Hulu CEO Randy Freer, who announced his exit last month as Disney asserts more control over Hulu. Disney last year acquired a controlling interest in Hulu, which had been a joint venture between Fox, NBCUniversal and Time Warner Inc.

“Kelly is an immensely talented leader who has been a driving force in defining Hulu’s brand vision and strategy,” said Mayer. “She has built a tremendous multi-talented team and developed strategic campaigns that helped double Hulu’s subscriber base. Our senior leadership team is excited to welcome her aboard and can’t wait to work together to further grow Hulu’s footprint in the US and beyond.”

As CMO, Campbell was responsible for subscribers growth, brand content and business to business marketing, creative development, research and insights and viewer experience.

Before Hulu, Campbell was at Google, and JPMorgan Chase.

“This is a time of tremendous growth and transformation for Hulu, and I am incredibly energized by the opportunity ahead as we enter into this next chapter,” said Campbell. “The Hulu team is among the brightest, most technologically and creatively audacious in the industry, and I know we are going to do great things as part of the pioneering and equally bold team Kevin has built at DTCI.”

