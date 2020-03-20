Disney will make its animated film Onward available for digital download today (March 20) and on streaming service Disney+ on April 3, the company said Friday.

The Pixar-produced film, which debuted in theaters March 6, is the latest film Disney is offering via on demand or through its streaming services well within its traditional 90-day theatrical window in the wake of recent closing of major movie theater chains to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Disney last week moved up the premiere of Frozen 2 on Disney+ to March 15, three months ahead of its originally scheduled premiere.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Onward director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae in a statement.