Ed Black Retiring at CCIA

Ed Black, president of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents the major edge providers among others, will retire Tuesday following a quarter century atop the trade group.

Current CCIA chief operating officer Matt Schruers will succeed Black as president.

Related: Amazon Policy Counsel Joins CCIA

Black and CCIA advocate for "open markets" and "open networks." Schruers takes over as tech companies face scrutiny in Washington over their size, competitive positions and issues ranging from privacy to whether edge providers should continue to get liability protection for third-party content.

"It has been an honor and pleasure helping a dynamic creative industry grow, engage, and adjust to the policy world in ways that have provided the law and policy foundations to build an innovation-based economy that has created jobs, expanded knowledge and empowered billions of people in the US and around the globe," said Black. "The opportunities and challenges going forward have never been greater, and I would be hesitant to step aside if I were not excited and confident that CCIA’s mission would be in good hands. Matt Schruers and the excellent team he helped me build is well equipped to lead CCIA and help our members make positive contributions to our society.”

Schruers joined CCIA in 2005.

CCIA members include Dish, Facebook, Google, Samsung and Netflix.