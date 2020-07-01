Ed Henry is Out at Fox News

Fox News has fired Ed Henry, according to an internal memo from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace.

They told employees that they had received a complaint June 25 from a former employee involving "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace" in the past. They did not say what that misconduct was.

Top Fox News execs informed staffers Wednesday of Henry's firing

They said they suspended Henry immediately and hired an outside law firm to investigate the claim and, based on that investigation, he has now been terminated.

Fox says a rotating contingent of anchors will co-anchor America's Newsroom from New York alongside Sandra Smith for the near term.

"Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination," Scott and Wallace said.

Henry was named co-anchor of America's Newsroom, Fox News Channel's 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekday news block, in January 2019. Henry had been FNC's chief national correspondent and anchor of the weekend America's News HQ at 12-1 p.m.

Henry's resume includes Senate correspondent and senior editor at Roll Call and political analysis for C-SPAN and WUSA-TV. But it also included being forced to take some time off Fox's air back in 2016 after reports that the then-chief White House correspondent had had an affair with a Las Vegas hostess. He returned to the air several months later, but as a general assignment reporter.