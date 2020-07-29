Endavo Tapped As DNC Streaming Platform

The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) has already adopted one platform: Endavo.

Endavo Media and Communications has been tapped to live stream the Democratic National Convention Aug. 17-20.

As the official partner of the DNCC, Endavo will develop a custom app that will be available for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. It can be downloaded starting Aug. 3.

The app is free, says the company, with no registration required, and the coverage will be commercial-free.

“The convention is a critical opportunity to unite the country around our shared values and Vice President Biden’s vision for a better, safer future,” said DNCC COO Andrew Binns of the partnership with Endavo. “This year, we are looking for even more ways to bring Americans together and to highlight the stories and ideas of voters and delegates from across the country, and we look forward to doing so through our content-on-demand apps and live stream.”

In addition to the live convention coverage, including Joe Biden's acceptance speech, viewers can access "bonus" on-demand coverage over the four-day event, which will be "anchored" in Milwaukee. When the convention is done, on-demand content and edited convention footage will be available through the end of the year.

"Usually, viewers would have to catch up on the convention in snippets, as reported and edited by the news outlets,"says Endavo on its Web site, "[b]ut this year, the DNC is coming to a streaming platform near you, uncut, uninterrupted and unedited....With exclusive stories, highlights, recaps, and more, the app will provide offerings for super fans and casual viewers alike, with on-demand content that gives viewers a whole new way to experience the convention."