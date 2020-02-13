Epix Greenlights Season Two of ‘Godfather of Harlem’

Epix has renewed its freshman drama series Godfather of Harlem for a second season, the premium network said Wednesday.



The series, which stars Forest Whitaker as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, will return for a 10-episode sophomore season, with production set to begin in New York later this year, according to Epix.

The series, which chronicles the collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history, was created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos).

“Godfather of Harlem season one was a remarkable success, tripling previous viewership numbers for the network and earning acclaim from both critics and viewers alike,” said Michael Wright, Epix president. “We couldn’t wait to reunite with Chris, Paul, Forest and the team at ABC Signature to continue telling this compelling and extremely relevant story.

