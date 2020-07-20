Epix Sets ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Documentary Series

Epix will build on its Godfather of Harlem franchise with a new documentary series from series star Forest Whitaker.

The four-part docuseries, Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem, is inspired by the music and subjects featured in the original series, according to Epix.

The docuseries, which will premiere this Fall, will bring alive the dramatic true story of Harlem and its music during the 1960’s and connect that history to our present moment, said the premium service, said the premium service.

Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem will be executive produced by Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi's Significant Productions, along with Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Keith McQuirter (Decoder Media).

Epix has already greenlit a second season of Godfather of Harlem, which chronicles the collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

