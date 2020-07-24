ESPN Averages 4 Million Viewers for Yanks-Nationals Opening Night Baseball Telecast

ESPN drew a record 4 million viewers for its New York Yankees-Washington Nationals Major League Baseball opening night telecast.

The game was the most watched regular season game on any network since 2011, and bested the previous record of 3.7 million viewers set by the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game in 2017, according to Nielsen. 

Last year’s Boston Red Sox-Seattle Mariners season opening night telecast drew 1.2 million viewers, said Nielsen.

ESPN’s San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers telecast averaged 2.7 million viewers, making it the most watched ESPN late night game ever.

Both games opened baseball’s truncated 60-game regular season schedule after the coronavirus pandemic delayed baseball’s traditional season start by three months. 

