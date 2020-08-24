ESPN Set to Debut New Las Vegas Studio

ESPN and Caesars Entertainment said that the new studio at the Linq Hotel in Las Vegas will debut Monday.

The studio will start out as the venue for segments on sports betting news produced for SportsCenter and ESPN digital platforms.

ESPN plans to move its Daily Wager show to the Linq studio starting Sept. 8. Another new sports betting show originating from the studio is planned for the fall.

“In our ongoing mission to serve sports fans, we are committing to a bigger presence both in Las Vegas and with our content across platforms to authentically serve a fast-growing, highly engaged audience,” said Mike Morrison, VP of business development, ESPN. “We are incredibly fortunate to work alongside a great partner like Caesars Entertainment to achieve this and look forward to collaborating on more opportunities in the future.”

The 6,000 square foot facility includes three studios and 12 cameras, including two exterior robotic cameras.

The studio is ESPN’s first built to be fully capable to support native 4K, and will launch in 1080p. It will serve as the epicenter of ESPN’s sports betting-themed content for linear, digital and social shows. The studio will also play a vital role during major sporting events, including the growing number of franchises and marquee events in Las Vegas, the network said.

“The debut of the all-new ESPN studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience is a testament both to Las Vegas’ position as the sports betting capitol of the world and its transformation into a sports city,” said Chris Holdren, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. co-president of Caesars Sports. “With the marquee location of the studio right at the heart of the Strip, we’re excited to see the unique programming that could only be produced here in Las Vegas.”