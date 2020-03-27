ESPN to Air Classic Monday Night Football Telecasts

ESPN will telecast classic Monday Night Football games over a five week period beginning March 30, as part of a deal between the network and the NFL.

The games will air Monday nights from March 30 to April 27 and will include the November 2018 Kansas City Chiefs- Los Angeles Rams game -- the highest-scoring game in NFL history -- as well as the New Orleans Saints’ Superdome reopening game after Hurricane Katrina in April 2006.

An hour of ESPN’s Peyton’s Places interview shows will precede each Monday Night Football Classics each week at 7 p.m.

These telecasts will also include inventory to support COVID-19 relief-focused organizations, said network officials.