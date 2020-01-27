ESPN tonight (Jan. 27) will re-air Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game in tribute to the late basketball star, who tragically died yesterday in a helicopter accident.

The sports network will air the April 13, 2016 Los Angeles Lakers-Utah Jazz game in which Bryant scored 60 points. ESPN will move its Kansas-Oklahoma State college basketball game to ESPN2 to make room for the telecast, said network officials.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine passengers who died Sunday when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, Calif.

In other Bryant tributes, HBO will air a retrospective on Bryant’s life and career during its Jan 28 episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. Real Sports revisits two long form pieces on Bryant that book-ended his career: A 2000 feature reported by James Brown when Kobe was in his fourth season and a 2016 profile from correspondent Andrea Kremer as Bryant was ending his basketball career and transitioning to new endeavors in entertainment, sports and business, according to HBO.

