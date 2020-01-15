ESPN’s LSU-Clemson Telecast Draws More Than 25 Million Viewers

ESPN’s live telecast of the LSU-Clemson College Football Playoffs National Championship game Monday night averaged more than 25 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The audience for the game, in which LSU defeated the defending champion Clemson 42-21 to complete the team's undefeated season, was up 3% from last year’s Alabama-Clemson CFP National Championship telecast, which drew 24.3 million viewers, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s MegaCast presentation of LSU’s victory -- which included viewers from ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews -- delivered an initial audience of 25.5 million viewers, surpassing the 25.2 million viewers generated by ESPN’s MegaCast audience for Clemson’s win in last season's championship game.