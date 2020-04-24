ESPN's McShay Sidelined with COVID-19

Misses first NFL draft for network since 2006

ESPN NFL draft anaylst was out of play for the virtual draft Thursday (April 23) due to COVID-19.

He tweeted Thursday before the draft that he was sorry to say he would be a no show because he was recovering from coronavirus.

McShay joined ESPN in 2006 as a college football and NFL draft analyst, contributing to SportsCenter, NFL Live, College Football Live, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, and ESPN The Magazine.

Related: Multichannel News' Complete coverage of COVID-19

He had been part of the ESPN draft coverage since 2006.