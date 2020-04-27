ESPN continues to score with its documentary series The Last Dance, with episodes three and four averaging 5.9 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, according to Nielsen.

The documentary, which chronicles the Chicago Bulls’ last championship season in the 1990s, drew 6.1 million viewers for episode three and 5.7 million for episode four, said Nielsen. That compares to the 6.1 million viewers that tuned into the first two The Last Dance episodes last week.

Overall the documentary is averaging 6.0 million viewers across its first four episodes, making it the most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN since 2004, said Nielsen.

The ratings follow a record ratings performance from ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft, which drew more than 15 million viewers during its three-night run last week, according to Nielsen.