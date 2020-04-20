ESPN's 'The Last Dance' Premiere Episodes Score 6.1 Million Viewers

ESPN's much anticipated sports documentary series The Last Dance, averaged 6.1 million viewers Sunday across its two episode premiere.

The 10-part documentary, which follows Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' quest to win a sixth NBA title during the 1990s, drew 6.3 million for its premiere episode and 5.8 million viewers for episode two across ESPN and ESPN2, according to Nielsen.

The two premiere episodes surpassed the 2012 ESPN documentary film You Don't Know Bo, which drew 3.6 million viewers.

On ESPN alone, the two hours averaged 5.3 million viewers, with episode 1 delivering 5.7 million viewers and episode 2 delivering 5 million, said Nielsen.

On Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Last Dance posts from ESPN accounted for a combined 9 million engagements. Two pre-and two post-digital live shows combined for 3.5 million viewers and 2.6 million minutes, according to the network.