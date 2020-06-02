Evolution Digital Launches Cloud-based Device Manager for eSTREAM 4K Android TV Set-tops

Evolution Digital has announced the deployment of Evolution Device Manager (eDM), a new cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed to manage Evolution’s eSTREAM 4K Android TV set-tops.

Centennial, Colo.-based Evolution Digital said cable operators Midco, Blude Ridge and Service Electric Cablevision are among the first existing eSTREAM clients to sign on for the new cloud-based platform.

The eDM service enables operators to monitor device information, including location, internet connection status, app installations and storage. Device analytics include CPU temperature and utilization, WiFi and Bluetooth signal strength, network speed and response time, and RAM and ROM utilization.

Device control features include group reboot, lock, unlock and factory reset.

Device administration capabilities include API specification for all core eDM features, device group creation and provisioning, user/page authorities and settings.

“eDM offers an unparalleled solution for operators to anticipate the needs of the consumer, rather than relying on reactive approaches like fielding unanticipated customer service calls,” > said Evolution Digital COO Cash Hagen, in a statement. “As consumers increasingly transition towards all-IP video solutions, eSTREAM 4K, powered by Android TV, with eDM facilitate both enhanced customer satisfaction and streamlined OPEX, as operators can now avoid time and money spent towards truck rolls, equipment replacement and blind troubleshooting.”