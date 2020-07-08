Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Joins CNBC

CNBC has signed former Fox News veteran and anchor Shepard Smith to lead a one-hour evening news program, the network said Wednesday.

Shepard Smith on the set of his former Fox News show. Fox News Channel

Smith, who left Fox News last October after more than two decades at the network, will begin his stint at CNBC on July 13. The new show, The News with Shepard Smith, will launch in the Fall and will cover the most significant news stories of the day, according to network officials

“Information is coming at us from every direction. If we’re not careful life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection or worse,” said Mark Hoffman, Chairman of CNBC in a statement. “We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise. We’re thrilled that Shep, who’s built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC.”

Smith most recently served as Fox News chief news anchor of the network and managing editor of the breaking news division after servicing as anchor of news series Shepard Smith Reporting. Before joining Fox News Channel, Smith was a Fox News Edge correspondent based in Los Angeles.