Experts See Opportunity for Targeting, AVOD Buys

When TV advertising finds a new normal after the pandemic, targeted ads are more likely to be a bigger part of the ad mix, experts said on April 20.



Experts also predicted some “share shifting” of ad dollars away from broadcast TV toward ad-supported streaming services, social apps (such as TikTok) and other emerging video categories. And they said the pullback by some advertisers, including ones in travel-related businesses, has led to increased opportunities to advertise on platforms that are seeing a surge in viewing, including connected TV and over-the-top outlets, at reduced rates. That is an opportunity for image type advertising including by TV brands looking to raise awareness among consumers.

They spoke during the first day of the four-day Advanced Advertising Virtual Summit, produced by Jon Lafayette, business editor for Broadcasting+Cable.

Mike Piner, senior VP of video and data driven investments at agency Mediahub, said a “silver lining” in current video consumption is that “media that we considered emerging media is now becoming more mainstream.” Aleck Schleider, senior VP of client and data strategy

at advertising technology firm Amobee, had pointed to internet-connected TV viewing as being up, and Piner added to that increased viewing on ad-supported video on demand networks. He also said video viewing on social apps, including Houseparty and TikTok, will be more important ad vehicles in future.

Ethan Heftman, senior VP of precision and performance advertising sales at A+E Networks, said advertisers at first were doing triage, figuring out what the right message is and when it should run. The last couple of weeks, though, has seen “an increased level of conversation about advanced targeting, about the value of a television impression for someone’s business right now.” He said that trend should continue in the future.

Another panel was a progress report on advanced advertising topics including data-driven linear, audience buying and addressable ads.

Adam Helfgott, CEO at programmatic provider Madhive, said in this environment clients have been receptive to “going full force” now with data-driven approaches, “much higher than we’ve ever seen.”

Tegna senior VP and chief technology officer Kurt Rao said 30% of advertisers are looking for targeted ads now. “Given uncertain times, they are trying to reach the best audience they can,” he said.