Fates & Fortunes

Notable executives on the move for the week of Aug. 17

Sara Hinzman

A+E NETWORKS

A+E Networks elevated Sara Hinzman to senior VP, distribution and strategy. She was VP, content distribution, leading a team selling A&E, History and Lifetime products in the U.S. and Canada.

BLOCKGRAPH

New York-based advertising technology firm Blockgraph has added Aleck Schleider as chief revenue officer, a new post. He comes he had been senior VP of client and data strategy at Amobee.

Pattie Eliason

CHARTER

Pattie Eliason has been promoted to senior VP, Spectrum Stores and Retail, at Charter Communications. She joined Charter in 2016 from Cablevision Systems, where she was group VP of marketing.

CHARTER

Charter Communications advanced Sharon Peters to senior VP, marketing, overseeing go-to-market sales and marketing strategy. She has served as Charter’s group VP of marketing since 2016.

Keith Holmes

COX

Cox Communications has elevated Keith Holmes to executive VP of Cox Business, its commercial services division. He had been the cable operator’s senior VP of residential sales.

COX

Cox Enterprises in Atlanta has named Steve Rowley as president, Cox Automotive in Atlanta. He had been executive VP of Cox Business, Cox Communications’s commercial-services division.

James Capuano

HORIZON

Columbus, Ohio-based Horizon has named James Capuano as CEO. The 30-year telecommunications industry veteran had been chief operating officer of FirstLight Fiber.

FIRSTLIGHT

Doug Derstine has joined Albany, New York-based FirstLight Fiber as chief operating officer. The 25-year telcom vet most recently served as chief operating officer at IMS Technologies.

REALNETWORKS

Mike Ensing has joined RealNetworks as president and chief operating officer. He had served as the company’s interim chief financial officer and strategic adviser since January.

Ezra Hookano

SIGNALWIRE

SignalWire has hired Ezra Hookano as VP, global channels and business development. He has worked for such startups as Barracuda Networks, Drobo, Fusion-IO, and Exablox.

WARNERMEDIA

Noelle Huynh has joined WarnerMedia Entertainment as VP of research, HBO Max. She comes from Facebook Marketing Research and has served as director, research strategy and insights at Hulu.

Noelle Huynh

WARNERMEDIA

Liz Lundy was tapped as VP, content research at Warner­Media Entertainment. She had focused on content & consumer research for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Netflix.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Wonya Lucas was named president and CEO of Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks. The veteran cable executive was most recently president and CEO of Public Broadcasting Atlanta. … Preschool digital platform Hopster has named Miki Chojnacka and Tyrell Ellis as co-CEOs. Chojnacka has been chief creative & content officer; Ellis had been serving as chief financial officer since May 2020. … FirstLight also elevated Maura Mahoney to chief marketing officer and Todd Warmingham to chief construction officer. … Omnicom Group has elevated Adrian Sapollnik to executive VP, strategy and corporate development. He was senior VP, finance and corporate development. … WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone has elected Gunjan Bhow to its board of directors. Bhow is global chief digital officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance. … IPG Mediabrands-owned global agency network UM has tapped Arielle Garcia as its first chief privacy officer. She had been VP of business operations and compliance for the ExxonMobil and Accenture accounts.