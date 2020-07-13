Fates & Fortunes

People on the move for the week of July 13

ANTHEM

Anthem Sports & Enter­tainment named Frank Tanki as general manager of its AXS TV and HDNet Movies. He comes from ViacomCBS, where he was general manager of TV Land and CMT.

CHARTER

Steve Raymond was named VP of accessibility at Charter Communications, leading its Accessibility Center of Excellence team. Most recently VP of client solutions at Nielsen Connectivity, he is board chair of Adaptive Spirit.

CONNECTED NATION

Connected Nation has named Emily Jordan as VP of its new Connect K-12 initiative, which aims to improve school connectivity nationally. She had been director of operations for the Lincoln Policy Group in Washington, D.C.

CURIOSITYSTREAM

Bill Goodwyn has joined CuriosityStream as chief revenue officer and executive VP of strategy, business development and partnerships. He most recently was vice chairman of Discovery Education.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL

Patricia Peart advanced to VP of weekend booking at Fox News Channel, responsible for managing weekend breaking news coverage and guest booking. She was director of weekend booking.

NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, D.C., has named Michelle Duke as the trade group’s chief diversity officer. She will continue as president of the NAB Leadership Foundation.

OPENVAULT



OpenVault has elevated Josh Barstow to chief revenue officer, a new post. The longtime Metrocast Communications executive was OpenVault’s executive VP of corporate strategy and business development.

STREAMING GLOBAL

Brandon Farley has joined Streaming Global in Atlanta as senior VP and chief revenue officer. He most recently served as chief revenue officer of FanBeat, a live-action sports gaming company.

SWIRL FILMS

Robert A. Boyd has joined independent urban film production company Swirl Films in Atlanta as chief operating officer, He comes from BET Networks, where he was senior VP of programming operations.

Swirl Films named Tony L. Strickland head of unscripted and co-executive producer. He was VP of physical production at BET Networks, where he was responsible for tentpoles and music specials.

VIACOMCBS

ViacomCBS has tapped Yolanda T. Cochran as senior VP, live-action longform production, ViacomCBS Kids & Family, responsible for the Nickelodeon brands. She was previously VP, production at Freeform.

VIAMEDIA

Jim Loughran has joined advertising rep firm Viamedia in New York as senior VP of digital. He had been VP, national addressable, OTT and digital sales at Ampersand (formerly NCC Media).

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Charter named Adam Ray as executive VP, multi-dwelling unit markets, a new post. He had been regional VP, field operations for the Florida Region. The MSO also upped Magesh Srinivasan to executive VP, network operations, succeeding retiring Scott Weber. Srinivasan had been senior VP, network operations in video operations. … NBCUniversal and Sky named KC Sullivan as president and managing director of their global advertising and partnership division. He was president and managing director of CNBC International. Also, Andrew Mortimer, previously Sky Media U.K.’s director of client strategy, was named senior VP of global partnerships for NBCUniversal + Sky Global Partnerships, and Max Raven, who had been senior VP of Catalyst, CNBC International’s commercial agency, will lead Advertising & Partnerships for Global News. … VUniverse has named Julie Rieger CEO of VU, a web, mobile ad TV app designed to serve as a smart channel guide for streaming services. She is a former president, chief data strategist and head of media at 20th Century Fox.