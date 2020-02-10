Fates & Fortunes

KABILLION

Stevan Levy was promoted to president, programming and operations at Woodland Hills, California-based kids’ on-demand network Kabillion. He had been the company’s vice president of programming.

MAGICAL ELVES

Studio Magical Elves has hired Joel Zimmer as executive VP, development. He comes from Snow Day Entertainment, where he produced projects for A&E Originals, Fox Studios and Zee Americas.

Magical Elves in Los Angeles promoted Samantha Hanks to executive VP, casting and talent relations. She has overseen casting for such studio projects as Netflix’s Nailed It! and the current season of Bravo’s Project Runway.

MEDIAMATH

Milena Alberti-Perez has joined ad-tech firm Mediamath in New York as chief financial officer. The 20-year media and finance veteran was CFO of book publisher Penguin Random House in New York.

TEDIAL

Manuel Martínez Ruíz was named regional sales director, Spain, at media technology solutions specialist Tedial. Based at corporate headquarters in Malaga, Spain, he has been with the company since 2010.

TELESTREAM

Telestream, a provider of digital media tools, has named co-founder Dan Castles as CEO. Castles, a former CEO and 20-year Telestream veteran, returns from retirement following the resignation of CEO Scott Puopolo.

TIKTOK

Short-form mobile video platform TikTok has added Erich Anderson as global general counsel, based in New York. He comes from Microsoft, where he was corporate VP and chief intellectual property counsel.

TINOPOLIS USA

Chi Kephart advanced to head of business affairs and general counsel at production company Tinopolis USA. She had been Tinopolis’s executive VP of business and legal affairs and general counsel.

VIACOMCBS

ViacomCBS has named George Cheeks as president and CEO of its CBS Entertainment Group, including the TV network and CBS All Access. He had been vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

VIDEOAMP

Andrew Gaudin has joined Los Angeles-based advertising software firm VideoAmp as chief legal and privacy officer. A former DoubleClick, Adobe and Comcast exec, he joins the company from private practice.

VIMEO

Narayan Menon was named chief financial officer of New York-based streaming video platform Vimeo. He comes from Prezi, a cloud-based presentation platform, where he was CFO, treasurer and corporate secretary.

WARNERMEDIA

WarnerMedia has named Pia Chaozon Barlow as senior vice president of program marketing for HBO Max. She comes from Netflix, where she led the platform’s nonfiction marketing efforts.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Darin Crosby has joined Montreal-based broadcast design and data management software firm Astucemedia as chief operating officer. He had been global VP of sales at Datapath. … CEO Graham Sharp was named to the board of directors of Broadcast Pix, a Chelmsford, Mass.-based video production and streaming solutions provider. Formerly with Avid and Grass Valley, he has been CEO since August 2019. … Dr. Tommy Ross has joined Black News Channel as chief medical editor/correspondent and host of Doctor for the People. He had been the chief medical editor for NBC affiliate WDSU New Orleans for 15 years. … Comscore upped 15-year company vet Carol Hinnant to chief revenue officer. She was the company’s longtime leader for national television relationships. … Rusty Gaston was tapped as CEO, Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville. He was the co-founder of Nashville-based music publishing company THiS Music. Chachi Senior has joined Truly Original in New York as the production studio’s head of development. He was head of alternative development and original programming at Paramount Network.