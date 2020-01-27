Fates & Fortunes

COMCAST

Veteran entertainment, broadcast, cable and satellite analyst Marci Ryvicker has joined Comcast as senior VP of investor relations. She had been managing director and senior equity analyst at Wolfe Research.

ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

Entertainment Studios has elevated Natasha S. Alford to VP of digital content for its digital platform network, TheGrio. She had been its deputy editor and is based in ES’s New York office.

IMMCO

Keith R. Hayes has joined Alpharetta, Georgia-based cable and telco network design and process automation firm Immco as CEO. A former Charter Communications executive, Hayes was founding president of the SCTE Foundation.

INSIGHT TV

Marco Frazier was named senior VP, Insight TV Studios U.S., based in New York and overseeing production and sales operations. He was senior VP, international distribution for digital and new platforms at AMC Networks.

NIELSEN

David Rawlinson was named CEO of Nielsen Connect, the company to be created in the spinoff of its Global Connect unit from its media measurement business. He was senior VP and president of global online at W.W. Granger.

NIELSEN

Also at Nielsen, Linda Zukauckas was named chief financial officer of the global media business. She comes from financial-services firm American Express, where she was executive VP and deputy CFO.

SPECTRUM NEWS NY1

New York-based local news channel Spectrum News NY1 has named Helen Swenson as VP of content. She comes from broadcast station group Tegna, where she was program developer and executive producer.

TVU NETWORKS

Video vendor TVU Networks has named Jared Timmins as senior vice president, solutions, leading the Global Solutions Team and based in Atlanta. He comes from Grass Valley, where he was VP of advanced technology.

VIACOMCBS

Kerry Taylor was promoted to executive VP, VCNI Entertainment & Youth Brands at ViacomCBS Networks International. She had been executive VP of MTV Networks International and chief marketing officer for VCNI U.K.

VIACOMCBS

Also at ViacomCBS Networks International, Jules Borkent was named executive VP, VCNI Kids & Family. He was VP, programming, responsible for content, acquisitions, originals and digital at Nickelodeon International.

WARNER BROS.

Warner Bros. Domestic Television has tapped David Graber as senior VP, cable, SVOD & emerging platform strategy, responsible for licensing theatrical films, TV shows, animation and digital content. He had been VP.

WARNERMEDIA

Cheryl Idell has been named executive VP, chief research officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-to-Consumer. She comes from Snap, where she was head of U.S. vertical measurement.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Content & Connectivity Human Resources (C2HR) has named Michelle Parks as president for 2020. Parks is VP of human resources service delivery for Cox Communications. Also named as C2HR officers: VP, Dave Crossen, senior VP of HR at NBCUniversal; treasurer, Judith Mills, group VP of HR at Mediacom Communications; secretary, Julie Niemat, executive VP of employee experience and HR operations, Discovery; and immediate past president, Tom Tooker, VP of HR, A+E Networks. … Les Carter has rejoined advertising technology firm Cadent as chief technology officer. He comes from Hulu, where he was VP of advertising engineering. … The Jim Henson Co. has expanded the responsibilities of Anna Moorefield, VP, global distribution, at the company. … One America News Network has tapped Chanel Rion as its chief White House correspondent. … Henry Hryckiewicz was named chief technology officer at WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone in Englewood, Colorado. He was most recently senior VP of engineering operations for residential and business services for Time Warner Cable.