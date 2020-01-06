Fates & Fortunes

AMC NETWORKS

Evan Adlman has joined AMC Networks in New York as senior VP, advanced advertising and digital partnerships. He comes from publisher Condé Nast, where he was senior VP, enterprise sales.

COMCAST

Comcast elevated Charlie Herrin to chief product officer, responsible for the newly combined customer service and product & technology groups. He had been executive VP and chief customer service officer.

EFFECTV

Effectv, Comcast Cable’s local ad-sales business, has named James Rooke as general manager. Rooke comes from Comcast-owned advertising technology firm FreeWheel, where he was GM of the FreeWheel Publishers unit.

LEO BURNETT

Advertising agency Leo Burnett Chicago has promoted Aki Spicer to the role of chief strategy officer, charged with leading a team of more than 40 strategists across the client roster. He had been executive VP and global strategy lead.

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA

Garrett English has joined LiveXLiveMedia as chief creative officer. He comes from Viacom, where he was executive VP of live event programming, specials and news at MTV, VH1, MTV2 and Logo.

NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, D.C., has appointed DeDe Lea to its Television Board. Lea is executive VP of global public policy and government relations at ViacomCBS.

NBCUNIVERSAL

Jeff Shell was named CEO of NBCUniversal. Formerly chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Shell succeeds Steve Burke as CEO and will also succeed him as chairman of NBCU upon Burke’s retirement in August.

MINDSHARE

Global media agency network Mindshare has tapped Will Graves as chief financial officer, North America, based in New York. He was executive VP at Dentsu Aegis Network, leading the U.S. commercial finance team.

RHAPSODY

Digital music provider Rhapsody International has named Scott Javor as senior VP, chief financial officer. He had been a managing director at FTI Consulting and FTI Capitol Advisors.

SCRIPPS

E.W. Scripps has named Ed Chapuis as VP and general manager of NBC affiliate KSBY in San Luis Obispo, California. He had been the news director of Scripps-owned ABC affiliate KGTV San Diego since 2017.

TAG VIDEO SYSTEMS

New York-based TAG Video Systems has named Kevin Joyce as chief commercial officer, worldwide business operations. A former CCO at Piksel, he most recently operated management consulting firm Dragonflies, Butterflies and Bees.

THUNDERBIRD

Vancouver-based Thunderbird Entertainment Group has tapped Marni Wieshofer as lead director. She had been chief financial officer and executive VP, corporate development at Lionsgate Entertainment.

BRIEFLY NOTED …

The Fiber Broadband Asssociation has elected board of directors for 2020: chair, Katie Espeseth, Chattanooga EPB; vice chair, Gary Bolton, Adtran; secretary, Gregg Logan, Telapex; treasurer, Kevin Morgan, Clearfield; technology committee liaison, Mark Boxer, CFS; and members Teles Fremin, LUS Fiber; J. Michael Hill, On Trac; Joanne Hovis, CTC Technology & Energy; and Joe Jensen, Corning. … Fox Corp. promoted Michael Falco to executive VP, revenue management from senior VP, sports sales. Also, David Borstein advanced to senior VP, digital and social sales, and Dan Callahan was elevated to senior VP, data strategy and sales innovation. … Ad agency Omnicom Group named Karen van Bergen as dean of Omnicom University. Van Bergen previously served as CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group. … Also at Scripps, Maggie Drake was named senior director of OTT revenue and Sarah Jacobs tapped as director of revenue strategy. Drake was director of digital sales at KOAA Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jacobs had been director of sales at WXIN/WTTV Indianapolis.