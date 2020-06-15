Fates & Fortunes

Notable executives on the move for the week of June 15

Jason Armstrong

COMCAST

Jason S. Armstrong was named executive VP and treasurer of Comcast, based at its corporate headquarters in Philadelphia. He comes from Comcast-owned U.K. satellite provider Sky, where he was chief financial officer.

COMCAST

Mitch Rose was elevated to executive VP, federal affairs, and head of the Washington office of Comcast NBCUniversal, succeeding the retiring Kathy Zachem. He had been senior VP, federal government affairs.

COX MEDIA GROUP

Dan York was named president and CEO of Cox Media Group in Atlanta. The veteran industry exec most recently served as senior executive VP and chief content officer of AT&T and its DirecTV subsidiary.

Jeff Blum

DISH NETWORK

Dish Network has promoted Jeff Blum to executive VP, external and legislative affairs, based in Washington, D.C. A Dish executive since 2005, he will continue to oversee public policy, regulatory and government affairs.

DISH NETWORK

John Swieringa was named as Dish Network’s group president, retail wireless. He will continue to serve as the satellite TV provider’s chief operating officer, a role he has held since December 2017.

Tara Duncan

FREEFORM

Tara Duncan was appointed as president of Freeform. A producer, Duncan joins the Walt Disney Television-owned network from her overall deal at Hulu. Prior to that, she was a senior creative executive at Netflix.

NICKELODEON

Syrinthia Studer was named executive VP, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, overseeing all live-action feature-length content. She had been executive VP, worldwide acquisitions at Paramount Pictures.

Syrinthia Studer

PEGASYSTEMS

Pegasystems has tapped Hayden Stafford as president of global client engagement. He comes from Microsoft, where he was corporate VP of global Microsoft business applications, responsible for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

SCRIPPS

E.W. Scripps has tapped Tregg White as VP and general manager for KGUN and KWBA, its ABC and The CW affiliates in Tucson, Arizona. He had been GM of KGWN, KSTF and KNEP in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

SHORTS TV

Shorts International has named Jeff Allen as president of short-form video over-the-top linear channels ShortsTV (U.S.) and TVCortos in Latin America. He was VP of operations at Hallmark Cards subsidiary Hallmark Labs.

Michael Schwimmer

SLING TV

Sling TV has promoted Michael Schwimmer to group president, overseeing all aspects of the Dish Network unit’s business. He had been executive VP, international, business development and strategy at Dish.

WARNERMEDIA

Richard Tom has joined WarnerMedia as chief technology officer. Most recently adviser and consultant to technology companies, he is a former senior VP and chief technology officer at Hulu.

Richard Tom

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Jeremy Legg has joined AT&T Communications as executive VP and chief technology officer. He had been CTO at Warner Media. … Dish Network has also added Dave Mayo as executive VP, network development, responsible for the company’s wireless buildout strategy and 5G network deployment. He was senior VP of T-Mobile USA. … Meredith tapped Deborah Collura as VP and general manager of WGCL/WPCH Atlanta. She was GM of WCNC Charlotte, North Carolina. Also, Meredith upped Corey Hanson to VP and GM of WALA Mobile, Alabama. She was station manager of KPTV/KPDX in Portland, Oregon. … Mobility advertising startup Nickelytics has added Anthony DeRico as head of sales, leading sales and business development. He was VP, head of sales at Skift, a business media company serving travel professionals. … Viamedia has named John Piccone to the new post of president of QTT, its newly formed cloud-based television advertising unit. He had been president and chief revenue officer of ad-tech firm Simulmedia.