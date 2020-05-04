Fates & Fortunes

Notable executives on the move for the week of May 4

Mary Yang

AT&TAT&T has promoted John Stankey to CEO, replacing retiring CEO Randall Stephenson, who will stay on as chairman through year-end. Stankey was president and chief operating officer of AT&T and CEO of WarnerMedia.

CANTEMO/ICONIK

Media workflow specialist Mike Szumlinski has joined enterprise media asset management firm Cantemo and sister firm Iconik Media as chief commercial officer. He was owner of Professional Video Technology (PVT).

CIENA

Mary Yang has joined Ciena in Hanover, Maryland, as senior VP and chief strategy officer. She was VP of business and corporate development at NIO, an electric vehicle manufacturer.

Kristen Anderson

FREEFORM

Kristen Anderson has joined Freeform as VP, communications. She comes from Netflix, where she led campaigns on non­fiction projects, including the nature documentary series Our Planet.

IAS

New York-based digital ad verification firm Integral Ad Science has named Eu-Gene Sung as chief financial officer. She had been chief financial officer at BSE Global, responsible for all aspects of finance, technology and analytics.

Steve Bornstein

MAESTRO

Interactive video platform Maestro has added broadcast and sports veteran Steve Bornstein to its advisory board of experts and innovators in streaming. Bornstein is a former CEO of ESPN and of NFL Network.

PUBLICIS

Justin Billingsley was named to the new post global chief marketing officer at Publicis Groupe in Paris. He had been CEO of the advertising agency’s DACH countries (Germany/, Austria and Switzerland).

605

Jonathan Kalsched was named senior VP of marketing at New York-based television measurement and analytics company 605. He was VP of product marketing for Amobee’s Advanced TV platform solutions.

Erin Calhoun

SHOWTIME

Showtime Networks has promoted Erin Calhoun to executive VP, communications, the programmer’s top communications post. Most recently senior VP, corporate communications at Showtime, she will relocate to Los Angeles.

SPECTRUM REACH

Spectrum Reach, Charter Communications’s advertising unit, has added Michael Guth as senior VP, marketing. He was general manager, account management and marketing partnerships at Madison Square Garden.

TING

Postpaid mobile phone service Ting has tapped Neil Shah as VP of product, Ting Internet, responsible for the Ting Internet and TV product vision and roadmap. He had been head of design at Verizon Communications.

Chris Heiting

WURL

Wurl has added Craig Heiting as senior VP, worldwide business development, responsible for growth of video producers and services on the Wurl Network. He was executive VP of sales and business development

at Vubiquity.

The Ad Council in New York elected several new members to its board of directors: Blake Chandlee, TikTok; David Creech, Nike; Anthony DeMaio, Bloomberg Media; Mel Edwards, Wunderman Thompson; Chad Engelgau, Acxiom; Kate Jhaveri, National Basketball Association; Doug Jossem, Vice Media Group; Ivan Kayser, Redscout; Kim Kelleher, AMC Networks; Rich Lehrfeld, Walmart; Jamie Lomas, Amazon; Stephanie McMahon, WWE; Matt McNally, Outcome Health; Joy Robins, The Washington Post; Tara Roth, Goldhirsh Foundation; Jessica Sibley, Forbes; Pete Stein, Huge; and Roxanne Taylor, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.… Robyn DeMarco has joined AMC Networks as senior VP, programming strategy, responsible for the Entertainment Group, including AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, as well as WE tv. She had been executive VP of programming and content strategy at MTV. … Ad tech company Amobee has named Jack Bamberg as chief commercial officer. He was VP, global partnerships at Verizon Media. … Candy Lawson has joined Comcast as senior VP, chief compliance officer and senior deputy counsel. She led international compliance at The Walt Disney Co.