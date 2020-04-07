FBN Hosts Virtual Town Hall with Larry Kudlow

White House adviser will talk about impact of COVID-19

Fox Business Network will host a virtual town hall featuring White House Economic advisor Larry Kudlow, himself a former business show co-host (CNBC's Kudlow & Cramer).

America Works Together airs at 2 p.m. (daytime is arguably the new prime time access given a stay-at-home workforce) on Thursday, April 9.

But Kudlow will be answering the questions this time on issues including the COVID-19 stimulus bills and their impact on small businesses.

Interviewing Kudlow will be Making Money host Charles Payne, joined by a panel including Fox Business contributor Brian Brenberg, Small Business advisor Gene Marks and UBS advisor Tracy Byrners.

Audience members will participate via remote video conference. Viewers can also submit questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for possible inclusion.