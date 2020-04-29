FCC Adds Lifeline Waiver, Extends Deadlines

The FCC said it is making it easier for the newly unemployed due to the pandemic to qualify for subsidized broadband service. At the same time, it extended a number of Lifeline-related waivers given the ongoing pandemic.

Realted: Pandemic Spurs Deregulatory D.C.

Consumers on Medicaid or nutrition assistance programs qualify for the Lifeline monthly discounts on service, as can people who can show three consecutive months of unemployment. Since most pandemic-related job losses have been for far less than those three months, the FCC Wireline Competition Bureau has waived that documentation requirement, at least until June 30.

Related: FCC Won't Drop Suspect Lifeline Subs

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our economy," said FCC chairman Ajit Pai in a statement. "Millions of Americans have lost their jobs and it is important that they have the connectivity they need to apply for new jobs, take online classes, or get medical care via telehealth. I’m glad we’re granting this relief today, which will help those who may have only recently become eligible for Lifeline to sign up for the program and stay connected to vital broadband and phone services during the pandemic."

The Wireline Bureau order also extended waivers related to Lifeline recertification, reverification, general de-enrollment, and usage.