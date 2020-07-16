FCC Adopts Robocall Safe Harbors

Carriers would not be liable for mistakes in good faith blocking

The FCC has approved two safe harbors for carriers who have been directed by the FCC to provide call blocking for unwanted robocalls before those calls reach consumers.

One safe harbor is for carriers who inadvertently block wanted robocalls reasonably expected to be unwanted, and the other is for voice providers that block bad actors upstream that fail to mitigate illegal traffic after being warned by the FCC that the traffic is bad.

The commission also approved a Further Notice seeking input on further implementation of the TRACED Act, Congress' mandate to the FCC to provide robocall blocking, something it was in the process of doing.

The FCC makes clear that the robocall blocking has to be free to consumers, something the TRACED Act requires.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said that the item makes clear that carriers' mistaken blocking of wanted calls must have been based on reasonable analytics tied to the STIR/SHAKEN authentication regime.

The item requires that providers make all reasonable efforts not to block calls from public safety answering points (PSAPS) and that they never block 911 calls.