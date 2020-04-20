FCC Approves Ligado Terrestrial Broadband Service

Despite pushback from GPS entities and some federal agencies, the FCC has unanimously voted to approve Ligado's application to deploy a low-power terrestrial 5G network in the L-Band satellite spectrum.

The item was circulated last week by FCC chairman Ajit Pai.

“I thank my colleagues for coming together on a bipartisan basis to support Ligado’s application,” said Pai in a statement. “The vote at the Commission reflects the broad, bipartisan support that this order has received, from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr on the one hand to Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and Congresswoman Doris Matsui of California on the other. This vote is another step forward for American leadership in 5G and advanced wireless services.”

GPS companies and users had pushed back on the application, saying they could face interference to critical services, but FCC engineers said that harmful interference could be avoided, including by requiring a guard band of spectrum between Ligado and adjacent-band GPS and a 99% reduction in power levels from Ligado's 2015 application.

Airline interests including plane builders, pilots, air transport companies and airlines including Jet Blue, Delta, and Southwest last week petitioned the FCC to dismiss the Ligado application.

Ligado, formerly LightSquared, The company has been trying to launch a terrestrial wholesale wireless broadband service using spectrum initially licensed for satellite for almost a decade. Back then it was for a 4G network.