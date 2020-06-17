FCC Approves Millions More in Telehealth Funding

The FCC has approved its eleventh set of funding applications for the $200 million in telehealth subsidies the Congress approved in the CARES Act COVID-19 relief bill.

The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau said Wednesday (June 17) it had approved an additional 62 applications from health care providers for $23.25 million. The FCC opened the application window April 13 and approved the first applications three days later.

That brings the total to 267 approved applications in 45 states for a total $125.23 million since the program was launched.