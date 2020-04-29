FCC Approves More Telehealth Funding

The FCC has approved its fourth set of telehealth fund applications, this time 13 more applications for $4.2 million.

The CARES Act provided $200 million for an FCC telehealth program to fund connectivity for healthcare providers so they could do remote monitoring of COVID-19 patients and other pandemic-related telehealth needs--like remote diagnoses and medical advice to a shelter-at-home population.

The FCC has so far approved $13.7 million to 16 states in a little over two weeks.

The new grants range from $26,180 for mental health services for older people in New York to $93,380 for remote monitoring and care at the Loudoun Community Health Center T/A HealthWorks for Northern Virginia in Leesburg, Va., to $1 million--the most the FCC has signaled it will give out to a single applicant--to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for telehealth in 50 communities in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The FCC is approving the applications on a rolling basis, rather than waiting until they are all in to prioritize them.

The FCC began accepting applications April 13.