FCC Approves Twelfth Batch of Telehealth Funding

The FCC has now approved an even dozen tranches of telehealth funding applications to help healthcare providers deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That additional 77 applications for $29.41 million brings the total to 444 applications approved in 46 states and totaling $157.64 million of the $200 million for the telehealth program appropriated by Congress in the CARES Act COVID-19 aid bill.

The FCC opened the application window April 13 and approved the first applications three days later.

The money is going to healthcare providers to buy telecommunications broadband connectivity and devices, both to help COVID-19 patients, including those in self-isolation and quarantine, and others with underlying conditions who don't want to risk a trip to the doctor.