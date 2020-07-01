FCC Awards More Telehealth Dollars

Getting down to last of congressional allocation
The FCC has issued its 13th batch of telehealth funding approvals. 

The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau Wednesday (July 1) approved 70 more applications for COVID-19-related funds for equipment and connectivity services totaling $31.63 million. 

The FCC is no longer accepting applications, saying those in the hopper already would more than exhaust the $200 million Congress allocated for the program in the CARES Act. 

So far, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program has approved 514 applications over 46 states and Washington, D.C., for a total $189.27 million. 

The money goes to healthcare providers for everything from laptops, tablets and phones to remote monitoring platforms, videoconferencing equipment and network upgrades.

