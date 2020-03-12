FCC Closes Headquarters to Public

Citing the increase in the number of coronavirus cases and the WHO's classification of the outbreak as a pandemic, the FCC says effective immediately it has closed is facilities to visitors unless they have special permission from the Office of the Managing Director, which will only be granted if there is a "clear operational necessity."

The Office said the FCC will continue to get its regular work done, and told stakeholders to set up any necessary meetings by teleconference.

The closure is until further notice.

In addition, to practice the greater "social distancing" that has become the new byword, the FCC has advised employees that unles it is absolutely necessary, staff should work from home starting Friday (March 13), also until further notice.