FCC: Connectivity Pledge Signatories top 500

The FCC continues to track the signatories to FCC chairman Ajit Pai's Keep Americans Connected Pledge, a number that keeps growing along with the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The commission said Wednesday (March 25) that the total number of ISPs who have taken the voluntary pledge is now 580.

That pledge is to:

(1) "not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

(2) "waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

(3) "open its WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them."

Many ISPs have gone beyond that pledge to take their own additional actions, which Pai continues to praise and promote.

In announcing the new numbers, the FCC pointed to various such add-ons, including Cable One for allowing unlimited data for 30 days and GCI and Atlantic Broadband for offering free entry level plans through May.

“I’m pleased to see that more and more providers are signing on to show their commitment to their customers," said Pai. "And many of these companies have gone even further.... These actions are helping many Americans transition to telework, telehealth, and remote learning.”