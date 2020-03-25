FCC Creating Hospital Robocall Advisory Group

The FCC is launching a Hospital Robocall Protection Group and soliciting nominations for membership.

The group will advise the FCC on ways to combat unwanted robocalls to hospitals, which is apparently an issue.

"The idea that robocallers would clog up hospital phone lines with a flood of nuisance calls seems unthinkable, but it is a reality,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Health care facilities are critically important, especially in the face of the current pandemic, and the last thing they should have to worry about is receiving robocalls that distract from performing their mission—supporting the health and well-being of all Americans."

The FCC is looking for nominations ASAP, but no later than May 1.