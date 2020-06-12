FCC Extends Deadline for C-Band Transition Plans

The FCC has given satellite space station operators in the C-Band an extra seven days to file their plans for transitioning out of the 300 MHz the FCC is reclaiming for a 5G wireless spectrum auction.



Eutelsat and Claro S.A. had requested the extension from Friday (June 12). While other major operators--Intelsat, SES Americom and Telesat Canada had opposed the extension, they said if the others got it they wanted it to. So, everybody got an extension until June 19.

Cable Ops Seek Delay in FCC's C-Band Payment Comment Deadline



The FCC's Wireless Bureau said that "we are not altering any other deadlines

associated with the Transition Plans," which left open the question whether the FCC will grant cable operators' request that they get a six-day extension on their deadline for input on the lump sum payments they will be getting for their transition costs in the spectrum reclamation and auction.



NCTA-the Internet & Television Association and ACA Connects had argued that the original satellite transition plan deadline of June 12 did not give them enough time to check those plans out and have that inform their comments on the lump sum and asked that it be extended to June 22. Those comments at press time were still due June 16.



A cable source said they were still expecting the FCC to weigh in separately, one way or the other, on the extension request, though that would now likely need to be a 13-day extension to keep up with the satellite extension, or they would be in the same position, with the new June 19 plans deadline and a June 22 lump sum comment deadline.



An FCC spokesperson was not available for comment at press time.

