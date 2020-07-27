FCC Extends Telework Through Mid-2021

The FCC will allow staffers who can telework to continue to do so--through June 2021.

An FCC staffer confirmed the extension. A report in Bloomberg Law cited the coronavirus pandemic and related school-opening issues for the decision to keep folks working from home.

Despite the President's push to reopen schools, many are starting the school year with virtual classes, including those serving the Washington suburbs where many FCC staffers live. And as with the majority of states, coronavirus cases are on the rise in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has also noted how much the FCC has been able to get done while staffers were sheltering at home.

FCC staffers were sent home March 13 "until further notice."

The rise in teleworking is just one of the reasons the FCC and Congress are focused on funding broadband buildouts to those who do not have the option of working remotely.