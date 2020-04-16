FCC Hands Out First Covid-19 Telehealth Funds

The FCC said Thursday it has already approved six applications totaling $3.23 million in telehealth funding.

Related: FCC Opening Telehealth Application Process Monday

The CARES Act COVID-19 aid package included $200 million for an FCC telehealth program money for healthcare providers.

The FCC said Thursday (April 16) that the funds would be used in some of the hardest hit areas, including New York, for telehealth services.

The FCC pointed out that in less than three weeks the commission adopted rules for the program, opened the application window (April 13), and approved the first requests.

The initial grantees, according to the FCC: